Classic Nintendo video games spring to life in downtown Hettinger mural

There's a new mural in the southwestern North Dakota town of Hettinger, but this mural is not like any you've ever seen before.

"It's messy," said artist Andy Roehl with a smile.

Roehl isn't much of a painter.

"I don't care for painting," he said.

But for the past few weeks, he's spent his nights painting this mural in downtown Hettinger.

"I'd say I've spent maybe six or seven nights working on it, probably five hours each time. I'd say that adds up to 400 hours," laughed Roehl.

And he’s not done yet.

"These will have question marks on them," he explains while pointing out what he still wants to add to the mural. "Just like a Nintendo cartridge, you have to blow on it a few times before it finally looks right, and there are a lot of little details I have to put in there."

He's turned the side of this building into a larger than life screen for two of his favorite video games.

"Originally it was just going to be Mario, but it felt appropriate to add on and do the Duck Hunt," said Roehl. "It's a video game, but it is an iconic piece of pop culture, and it is also a place we've all been. Even people who aren't from Hettinger but passing by on the highway can glance over and go, 'Oh I know what that is.' It turns a few heads."

Roehl has added several subtle "Hettinger" touches.

"This says 'Welcome to Hettinger.' In Super Mario Brothers you start up the game and this is a big sign that says, 'Super Mario Brothers, press start.' So, I just put a little spin on it. The score is 58639, that's our zip code here in Hettinger. Instead of 'world one of one,' it's 'county, Adams,' just to give it that little Hettinger spin. And then this is a little 8-bit version of the Hettinger logo. Up top instead of 2,000 points, it's 2007. That was our centennial."

Roehl added one extra special personal touch.

"The Duck Hunt score is 051320. That's my daughter's birthday."

A date he and the entire town of Hettinger will never forget.

Roehl runs a graphic design and print shop in Hettinger Monday through Friday. He works weekends at the Adams County Sheriff's Department. And he's also busy being a new dad. So that doesn't leave him much time to paint. He's done all his painting between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He hopes to have the mural finished in time for Hettinger's Fourth of July celebration.

