Class B Girl's State Basketball wrap up

L-E-M defeats Grafton 52 to 41 for the 2020 Girls State B championship.

The number one seeded Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals complete an undefeated 27-0 season by beating two seeded Grafton for the 2020 Class B Girls State Championship 52-41.

The Cardinals had a late run in the 4th quarter to hold off the Spoilers. Grafton ends the season with a 23-4 record.

Third place went to Trenton who defeated Central Cass 46 to 36. The Tigers ended the season with an impressive 27-1 record.

The Squirrels finished the season 20-6.

Fifth place was captured by Rugby. The Panthers beat Lamoure-Litchville-Marion 50 to 45. The Panthers were last seasons state runner-ups and ended the season 23-4. L-M-finished at 21-7.

Two teams from the west battled for seventh with Shiloh Christian edging out Hettinger-Scranton 51 to 49. Both teams finished the season with 18-9 records.