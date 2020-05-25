City of Minot to conduct annual fire hydrant testing

The Minot Fire Department will begin its annual hydrant testing program Tues., May 26.

The testing will take place Tuesday mornings between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

This year the city will inspect and flow hydrants west of Broadway and north of Central Avenue.

When hydrants are flowed, iron deposits in water lines are stirred up, which can cause a brown discoloration.

Assistant Fire Chief Lonnie Sather said the water is safe to drink, but recommends residents let cold water run until it's clear.

The weekly locations of the testing will be on the city of Minot website attached to this story.