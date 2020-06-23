City of Minot receives supply of CO2 for water treatment plant

The city of Minot said Tuesday it ended its request of residents to voluntarily conserve water after receiving a supply of CO2 for the city’s water treatment plant.

The city said it received a shipment of CO2 Monday night. While CO2 is not vital to provide drinkable water, the city uses it to balance pH levels after raw water has completed the softening process.

On Saturday, the city said an issue with its CO2 supplier led to a request for residents to conserve water and avoid watering lawns where possible, while the city searched for a new source.

In an effort to balance water usage during the summer, Public Works reminds residents that residents with even-numbered street addresses are encouraged to water lawns Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Those with odd-numbered street addresses should water Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

All street addresses can water on Sunday.

