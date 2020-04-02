City of Minot postpones cleanup week and collection days

The City of Minot is postponing its spring cleanup week and hazardous waste collection due to COVID-19.

Instead of a cleanup week, free dumping at the landfill will be available for residents with a City of Minot water bill.

Collection for household hazardous waste and E-waste has also been postponed.

For more information you can contact the Public Information Office.

Officials from the Sanitation and Street Departments will work with other partners to try to reschedule both events.

