City of Minot plans for June 15 reopening of facilities

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma sets a tentative date to reopen city facilities.

At Tuesday's Minot press conference, Sipma said the city delayed opening up June 1 and June 8 due to a sudden spike in COVID cases.

Sipma said even though some of those turned out to be false positives, it gave the city reason to pause.

He set a tentative date of June 15 to reopen city buildings, and city hall meetings to the public, pending target testing some of which is scheduled for Friday.

“We can get that target testing through, and really get a wholistic idea for our community on what that looks like. My anticipation is June 15 will be the day that we are aiming for right now,“ said Sipma.

Sipma says Minot will continue to follow North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines.

The next joint COVID-19 press conference is this Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

