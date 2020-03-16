City of Minot extends emergency indefinitely, develops task force

The city of Minot has formulated an informal task force to address city employee absences due to COVID-19, according to City Manager Tom Barry.

The task force will also address operational aspects such as instructing employees to stay home if they feel sick, how to keep staff safe, and how to handle families that get sick.

The council approved a resolution Monday night to grant leave with pay to any employees that are quarantined due to the coronavirus.

The aldermen also voted to extend the city's state of emergency past seven days, making it indefinite.

"We have actually just developed a task force in formal position today we are addressing a number of these operational issues," said Barry.

The city had formally declared an emergency earlier in the day, allowing the city to enter into disaster funds to help refund losses.