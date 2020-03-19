City of Minot closes most public facilities

The City of Minot will close most public buildings to the general public unless visitors make an appointment in advance, effective noon Thurs., March 19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes City Hall, Public Works, The Police Department, all four Minot Fire Department stations, the Minot Public Library, the water treatment plant, the water and sewer department, and Rosehill Cemetery.

Minot International Airport and the city landfill are not impacted.

All city services will continue to operate at this time

Those who need to schedule an appointment should call (701) 418-3011 or contact Tami Stroklund at: tami.stroklund@minotnd.org.

City Council and Planning Commission meetings will continue as scheduled in Council Chambers, though the public is urged to watch these meetings online unless they have business to bring before either body.

All non-essential public meetings have been canceled for the next two weeks, and will be re-evaluated after that time.

The city declared a state of emergency Monday.