City of Minot asks residents to conserve water after plants runs low on CO2

The city of Minot is asking residents to limit water usage for a "short, undefined period" due to the city's plant running low on CO2, according to a post on the city's Facebook page Saturday night.

The post indicates that the city uses CO2 to balance pH levels before water leaves the plant.

In the post the city says it experienced a supply issue with one if its CO2 vendors, and is working to find additional supply.

The city asks residents to refrain from watering lawns and conserve water usage where possible.

Your News Leader is reaching out to the city for more details and will update as we learn more.