Citizen-initiated audit reveals financial issues within Belcourt School District

A state audit that was the by-product of a citizen-led petition revealed a series of financial issues with the Belcourt Public School District.

The office of State Auditor Josh Gallion released its audit on the district Tuesday, for the year ending June 30, 2019.

Last January, a group of citizens in the Turtle Mountains circulated a petition to audit the district’s school board, amid concerns over “irregularities.”

According to the audit, investigators found five main points of concern:

-The district gave students $34,750 in general fund money to award students for attendance

-The district mixed revenue and expenses for a privately-held rodeo event with school funds

-The district does not know who is responsible for collecting and reporting gate fee revenues within the student activity fund

-Conflicts of interest may have occurred with immediate family members of board members without recuse

-The district directed a vendor to split an invoice to keep within the Superintendent’s signature authority of $10,000

The audit indicates 10 other areas of concern.

Last April, Gov. Doug Burgum suspended two members of the district’s school board on accusations they made threats and demands over the audit.

The board selected a new superintendent in January to replace the previous one, who retired.

Your News Leader is reaching out to leadership with the school district and the school board for reaction.

The full audit is attached to this story.

We’ll have more on the Evening Report.

