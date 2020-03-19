Churches, funeral homes change course in the age of COVID-19

Social distancing advisories have been issued in the wake of COVID-19, changing the way we work and eat.

Now it is also impacting the way we worship, and grieve.

Every Sunday, this church is filled with roughly 1,500 members, but this Sunday will be different.

“It will be an all-online worship experience, and we are just completely shifting how we do ministry for the next foreseeable future,” said Pastor Tom Foisy, at The Pursuit Minot.

Foisy says the church already streamed many of its services live, but now their digital ministry will be the primary way they meet.

“With recommendations not meet in person we have decided to launch online small groups where we get people to meet digitally through the use of apps like Google Hang Out and still gather and encourage each other,” he said.

The Pursuit is also doing what they can to keep the services interactive by giving parents of small children lessons to take home with activities.

“They have little sticky notes that they put on all these cups to do their Bible memory,” said Brittany Busch, Kids Pursuit director.

Members say it will take some getting used to but the building is not the church.

“We don't go to church we are the church,” said Jesse Gallegos, the K5-5th grade coordinator.

Meanwhile, funeral services are also having to shift the way they do things.

“We went from full funerals to smaller family funerals and maybe no fellowships or lunches to now from here on out keeping the gatherings to hopefully 10 people or less,” said Ben Slind, funeral director at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home in Minot.

Slind says they have started streaming services online and that families have been pretty understanding so far. Funeral directors say they are working with churches to accommodate with their policies.

Both the Bismarck and Fargo Catholic Diocese have suspended public mass until further notice, and sacraments such as weddings and funerals can only be attended by up to 10 people. Other religions are beginning to roll out similar restrictions.

To find out your church's policies on worship services or funerals visit their website or Facebook page.

