Church in Ryder offering drive-in services

Calvary Church in Ryder is offering drive-in church services on Sundays.

Pastor Jonathan Starks said he's happy to help people through tough times.

"It's really been a great encouragement because people are not getting to meet. We get people just kind of across the board that are driving into our parking lot and just receiving a message of encouragement. It's really been great," said Starks.

Church staff set up a short-range FM transmitter so attendees can listen to them on 107.5 FM in the parking lot.

