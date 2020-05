The Children's Music Academy in downtown Minot is offering online lessons on Zoom for its students.

Owner and teacher Terri Aldrich said she's gotten great feedback from parents as programs continue.

"I had one mom's email said 'I am literally crying tears of joy.' They were so pleased to have the opportunity to continue their classes," said Aldrich.

For more information on joining classes, visit the Children's Music Academy of Minot Facebook page.