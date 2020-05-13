Children found in church and neighbor's car; mother charged with child neglect

A 24-year-old Bismarck mother has been arrested after police found her children in a church and neighbor's car on Sunday.

Bismarck Police say two children were found inside a church with only diapers on.

According to the affidavit, police located Oceane Moreland, the mother, sleeping at her home across the street.

Moreland told police the kids had gotten out on their own and her third child was also missing.

Police found the third missing child in the passenger seat of a neighbor's car.

According to police, Moreland said she had fallen asleep when the kids got out.

Officers say she admitted to smoking marijuana the night before.

Moreland is charged with child neglect and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

