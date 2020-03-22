Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen said ND Supreme Court will continue operating with limited functionality

BISMARCK, N.D. - Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen of the North Dakota Supreme Court said on Sunday that each of the eight districts in the state are working to keep courts operating with limited functionality. Starting Monday, all Supreme Court hearing will be broadcast live.
Certain judicial cases are postponed to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
North Dakota switched to electronic documentation more than eight years ago to continue case workflow from home. The court system will continue using online hearings.