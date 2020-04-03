Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe setting up checkpoints

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is setting up checkpoints for those driving into the reservation.

The tribe says the checkpoints are being set in response to the proximity of positive COVID-19 cases near the reservation.

“We are lucky to not have a positive case of coronavirus on the reservation and we want to do everything we can to stretch that out as long as possible,” says Intergovernmental Affairs Coordinator Remi Bald Eagle.

He says deputies are turning away out-of-state visitors unless they are a tribal member or live on the reservation. Commercial vehicles essential to the tribe’s business will be allowed through.

The tribe is deputizing about 50 personnel to work the checkpoints. There are currently only two checkpoints on the East and West sides of the reservation, but Bald Eagle says workers will soon be stationed at all main avenues of approach.

