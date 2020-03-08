Checking smoke detectors

The Bismarck Fire Department is putting out the warning to check your smoke detectors.

The fire marshal says Daylight Savings time is a good way to remember to check batteries, should be changed annually. He also asks people to notice the date on your device as the whole thing should be replaced every ten years.

"We want to tie that reminder to test your smoke alarms, make sure they're operating properly, with that changing of the clocks," said fire marshal, Owen Fitzsimmons.

He adds 'a smoke alarm that doesn't work is like not having one.'