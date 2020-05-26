Charges filed in two counties for Saturday barricaded subject

Six charges have been filed in two counties for a man accused of beating a woman and having a five hour standoff with police.

Police said Trevis Tessaro punched a woman in the face and stomach while they were in a car traveling from New Salem on Saturday.

The Bismarck Police Department assisted the Morton County Sheriff’s Office in locating Tessaro at his residence on North 19th St in Bismarck.

The West Dakota SWAT team was called when Tessaro refused to come out of his residence.

Five hours later, police say he came out of his residence and was taken into custody.

Tessaro was charged with felonious restraint, terrorizing and simple assault in Morton County.

In Burleigh County he is charged with felonious restraint, terrorizing and preventing arrest.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond in Morton County.

