Charges filed against former Surrey city employee

A former Surrey city employee faces a pair of felony charges on accusations she altered water usage records while working for the city.

Prosecutors have charged 43-year old Jennifer Johns with deceptive writings and tampering with public records on accusations she altered Surrey city water usage reports to reduce her water bill.

Johns served as the city's deputy auditor. Investigators say that city employees discovered the changes through a special software that monitors water usage.

Investigators also say Johns over-billed the town's former Public Works Director.

We reached out to Johns' attorney Patrick Waters who released the following statement on her behalf:

"Ms. Johns emphatically denies each and every allegation against her. Ms. Johns committed no wrongdoing and she looks forward to defending herself in court. The charges against Ms. Johns tell only a small part of the story and the City of Surrey is well aware of that. We look forward to the truth coming out and we expect an acquittal on all charges."

A court appearance has not bee scheduled yet.

We've reached out to Ward County State's Attorney Roza Larson for comment and are waiting for a response.