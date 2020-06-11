Changes coming to WIC program

More women, infants and children are now eligible for the North Dakota Supplemental Nutrition Program.

New guidelines based on national poverty levels are making it easier for many households to be included.

The guideline changes have increased the amount of income a family can make and still qualify for services.

A family of four can now earn up to $4,040 each month, or $48,470 annually, and meet the new WIC income eligibility requirements.

The changes go into effect June 1st. Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants are automatically income eligible.

"It's a great program. It's basically for the middle to lower income families. It's a nice cost effective, sound investment to help ensure that their children stay healthy," said WIC Program Director Colleen Pearce.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families may qualify for WIC by meeting income guidelines for the household.

Those newly unemployed or experiencing reduced income due to decreased working hours may also qualify.

For more information, you can visit www.health.nd.gov/prevention/wic.

