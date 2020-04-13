Change of plea in Minot landfill embezzlement case

A Minot woman charged with embezzling more than $30,000 while working at the city landfill will avoid further jail time but must pay all the money back in restitution.

According to online court records, 39-year-old Katherine Bauer pleaded guilty to C-felony tampering with public records.

The state dismissed a B-felony charge of theft of property.

Investigators say that surveillance images showed Bauer voiding transaction slips and pocketing the cash while working at the landfill between 2018 and 2019.

Bauer was ordered to time served, and must also serve three years of supervised probation.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case to avoid a perceived conflict of interest.

Bauer’s employment with the city was terminated after charges were filed.