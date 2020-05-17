Century High School teacher and her students celebrate the Class of 2020

The leadership class at Century High School wanted to do something special for the class of 2020. So Sunday, Laurie Foerderer and her students put up signs for the grads.

Each sign features the name of a senior student, it's a way to show graduates they haven't been forgotten.

"I just hope they're really happy. I hope that they realize that we haven't forgotten them, and I hope that it brings them a little joy to know that their classmate, their peers are supporting them and celebrating them," said CHS leadership teacher, Laurie Foerderer.

This week, CHS seniors will stop by the school one last time to pick up their belongings before graduation next weekend.