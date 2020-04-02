Central Cab offering food delivery service

Central Cab's food delivery service is up 40 percent in the three weeks since the American coronavirus outbreak.

The service has been in place for more than a year now, but General Manager Chris Braun said he sees a chance to help the community with it now more than ever.

"We have extended our arms to the elderly, people who are out of work, people who can't leave their children at home, or [those who have the COVID-19 virus,]" Braun said.

The service charges the cab fare from the restaurant to the food's destination.

Braun said dispatchers will ask prospective riders symptomatic questions to make sure they can safely transport them. If a caller has been tested for COVID-19 in the last 14 days, they can't offer a ride.

Drivers have masks and gloves available, and will not work if they have coronavirus symptoms. Central Cab is also working on installing barriers between the front and back rows of the taxis.

