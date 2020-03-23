Centennial Elementary teachers hold parade for students

Centennial Elementary teachers wanted to show their students how much they missed them, while keeping social distance.

So the teachers got in about 40 cars and paraded through the children's neighborhoods.

The educators say the past few weeks have been difficult, but seeing their students' smiling faces gave them a bit of a boost. They say they hope it did the same for the youngsters.

“We get into such a routine and such a structure and I know the students have their routine and structure to so I think It's important for them to know that we are missing them and we wish we could see them and just letting them know that we are thinking about them," said first-grade teacher Melissa Brendel.

The teachers also live streamed the parade on the centennial PTO Facebook page so students could find out where their next stop was going to be.