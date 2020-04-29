Census workers experience changes

As we try to navigate through this pandemic, we can't forget it's an election and a census year.

Workers have experienced delays, saying they haven't even sent census notices to tribal members yet.

They're also shifting their advertising campaign from billboards to social media.

If restrictions are lifted, they hope to start going door-to-door in June.

“This is so fundamental, not only to our democracy and the way the distribution of power operates and the distribution of funds. Trillions of dollars that congress has appropriated and that the president has signed the bills for,” said Kevin Iverson, demographer.

The deadline was moved to October 31st, results should be in next June.

