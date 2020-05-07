Census update in Minot

COVID-19 has impacted work, activities and how we gather results for this year's U.S. Census.

Census takers were scheduled to begin on following up with households next week that have not registered, but that has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The U.S. Census announced that enumerators will now go out starting Aug. 11.

Minot city leaders discussed the progress of Minot's results at this week's council meeting, and some said Minot is falling behind other North Dakota cities.

"Hopefully, with some of these restrictions being lifted, maybe there will be some ability to get out into the community and maybe pump some our numbers as we are trailing four larger metropolitan areas in our state," said Minot alderman Paul Pitner.

Also, many college students who would have been counted in the census are moving back home now that universities are closed.

Minot needs a population total of at least 50,000 to receive entitlement funding that benefits schools, infrastructure, and attract businesses.

