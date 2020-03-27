Census takers delayed from going out into the community

For those of you social distancing at home, U.S. Census takers will not be knocking on your door for a while.

The U.S. Census announced it has delayed sending out enumerators to follow up with folks who have not responded to the forms.

The manager of the Census Office with the North Dakota Department of Commerce said he could see that date changing.

"I don't think we have seen the last of the timeline changes for this,” Kevin Iverson said.

They were scheduled to go out as early as April 9.

That has been pushed back to May 7 as a precaution to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Enumerators were already supposed to be updating addresses, that has been pushed back as well.

"At this time, there are no Census Bureau employees going door to door,” Iverson told Your News Leader.

Iverson said many census takers are elderly and probably should not be going out into the community at this time.

"I'm not sure that's advisable that we have a bunch of retirees going door to door,” Iverson said.

North Dakota planned to hire more than 1,000 enumerators to help gather census responses.

Iverson encourages people to count themselves online to cut down on the amount of people that will go out into the communities.

"This is the first census that we have had the opportunity to respond online, It’s quick It’s easy. It’s simple, and It’s just paramount that we do this,” Iverson said.

Iverson said about 28 percent of North Dakotans have responded to the Census so far and about 90 percent of those responses were online.

To participate in the 2020 U.S. Census, visit their website or respond by mail to the survey sent to your home.

