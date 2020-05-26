Census office encourages minorities and those in rural areas to respond

Nearly 60% of households in the state have responded to the 2020 census so far.

While some counties have high response rates, others are responding slowly.

Burleigh County has the highest response rate in the state at more than 74%. While Sioux, Rolette, Benson, Mountrail, and McKenzie counties have lower responses ranging from only 14% to 27%.

The census office said people living in more populated areas, people with higher incomes, and senior citizens tend to respond more readily, while those in rural areas and minorities are less likely to respond.

But the census office encourages everyone to respond in order to receive proper funding where they live.

“Any undercount that occurs, it essentially will penalize them, proportionally, for a decade. We certainly hope that doesn't happen, but also just because you choose to not participate in the census does not mean you don't participate in the census,” said demographer Kevin Iverson.

Three hundred sixteen federal programs use census data to determine funding distribution for things like hospitals, schools, and roads.

You can respond to the census by mail, phone, or online at 2020census.gov.

