Census workers are pushing for at home responses after office closures due to COVID-19 have left many residents without mailers.

You can call the census number at 1-884-330-2020, and ask for a "Representative" at the menu.

You can also respond online at www.2020census.gov, and follow a link below the ID box that indicates you don't have your census ID number.

From there you can plug in your address and proceed with the census.