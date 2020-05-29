Celebrity golf tournament supports Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Minot

Minot's own Josh Duhamel and other celebrity guests recently visited the Magic City for a good cause.

Duhamel along with North Dakota athletes Matt Cullen, Tom Hoge, and Amy Olson teamed up with Bell Bank and other local sponsors for Play It Forward, a golf tournament fundraiser that raises money for a number local charities impacted by pandemic, including Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.

Sponsors say they will match up to $100,000 given to the charities.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch CEO Joy Ryan said the help was a surprise, but couldn't have come at a better time.

“We had a lot of additional cost through distance education and some of the other services we provide. This allows us to continue to do that and continue to serve the kids," said Ryan.

To donate visit the DMF Helping Hearts website attached to this story.

