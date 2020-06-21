Celebrating Father’s Day, COVID-19 style

If there’s one thing this pandemic has taught us, it might be the value of family time.

That’s something one Bismarck family is especially grateful for this Father’s Day.

Seventy-nine-year-old Herb Roberts has celebrated a lot of Father’s Days.

“I’ve been a dad since ’64,” said Roberts.

But this one is perhaps the most special.

“I will remember this,” said Herb.

His kids, Mike Roberts and Laura Ressler, got to spend part of this Father’s Day visiting with their dad outside his home at Touchmark.

“They’re here and we’re getting to see them. It’s real nice,” said Berh.

“We’d rather be sitting with him. But with COVID, it’s a different Father’s Day. Still it is a day we can honor our dad and celebrate him. He’s our hero,” said Herb’s son, Mike.

“Every minute you can be together is special. We’ve talked on the phone a lot through all of this, but it’s good to see a face and be able to be together,” added Herb’s daughter, Laura.

Staff at Touchmark know how important family time is for residents like Herb. So, they were determined to find a way to make visits like this happen.

“Mental wellness is just as important as physical wellness and when they get to see their family members they just light up. They value their families and to get to visit with them and talk to them and see them in person is very special,” said Destiny Sisk, resident services director at Touchmark.

And while it isn’t the Father’s Day celebration they expected, it is a day they’ll never forget and one they’ll forever be grateful for.

Touchmark provided Father's Day treats from Dakota Nuts and Candy for all their male residents.