Catering business taking a hit

The Center for Disease Control instructs the public to limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people at a distance of six feat apart. With these guidelines in place, event catering businesses like Lady J's Catering and Decor in Bismarck are being forced to evolve.

General Manager Travis Zachmann says Lady J's is losing revenue and employees due to the standstill in public events.

Zachmann says all of Lady J's events in the near future have been canceled.

He says his team went from nearly 50 employees to three.

He says employees are passing the time by catching up on administrative work.

"It's definitely disheartening, you know. We're hopeful and we're helping out any way we can. We've been able to at least keep on our managers and of course the owners in this troubled time and we're holding out on that situation," Zachmann said.

The business now offers a short-order catering menu for the same or next day with free delivery.

Lady J's now offers gift cards as well.

Zachman says they've had to get creative and will offer their full line of fleet vehicles for any errands or needs a customer might have.

In the meantime, Zachman says they're keeping a clean kitchen and waiting out the pandemic.

To place a short-order or for more information, you can contact Lady J's Catering and Decor at (701) 221-6836.

