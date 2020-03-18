Caterers and restaurant suppliers making coronavirus changes

Caterers and restaurant suppliers are navigating an unpredictable outlook due to the coronavirus.

Minot Restaurant Supply owner Dave Forthun said he has seen a spike in a popular product since the American coronavirus outbreak.

"We've been hit hard with people that want toilet paper. We limited a certain amount of that going out. A lot of places have been hit, [being asked] 'Do you have sanitizer? Do you have this? Do you have that?' and some of our suppliers are out of that. I think that'll catch up," Forthun said.

Forthun sees the uncertainty both in his livelihood and across the board.

"I'm also concerned with what happens to our economy. Schools are shut down. If restaurants shut down, I guess we're in deep trouble. It'll affect us all. I think it's going to be fine. Nationwide we've attacked this as good as, or better than, any country in the world," Forthun said.

Federal lawmakers are considering emergency aid to help Americans during the economic slowdown, but Carl Clemetson of Hometown Elegance Event Catering and Productions said he doesn't see that helping his business.

"If things are locked down, assistance isn't going to matter. If you close down restaurants, you close down events, what are people going to spend on? It doesn't help us at all. The event industry as a whole is being decimated, simply because of those size recommendations," Clemetson said.

A workload that Hometown would see at its winter pace will not be good enough if it continues through the traditional summer rush.

"We generate most of our revenue in the summer, basically a year's worth of revenue in the summer time... If we don't have that, it becomes a real problem," Clemetson said.

Minot Restaurant Supply offers delivery and call-ahead ordering, while Hometown Elegance will switch to no self-service buffets while abiding to CDC event size recommendations.

