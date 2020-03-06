Cass-Clay recalls gallons of 1% milk after sanitizer was accidentally added during production

Photo Courtesy: Cass-Clay of Fargo, North Dakota
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 9:54 AM, Mar 06, 2020

Fargo, N.D. (Valley News Live) Cass-Clay is recalling 1% low fat gallons of milk after a sanitizer was accidentally introduced into the milk during production, and drinking it may cause a burning in the throat.

The affected milk has a best buy date of 3/19 and a time stamp between 16:30 and 17:30.

The milk was distributed to grocery stores in Minnesota and North Dakota.

If you have a gallon of milk that could be affected, you're urged to return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the situation should call 1-800-726-6455.

 