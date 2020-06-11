Carson man faces two GSI charges for sexually assaulting two minors

A Grant County man is accused of sexually assaulting two nine year old girls, according to police.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department said 39-year-old Joshua Kemerling would force two girls to perform sex acts on him in February and March of 2019.

One of the victims told deputies Kemerling would lock the bedroom door with a knife while he would have sex with her.

Deputies verified the claim when they found knife marking on the door jam at Kemerling’s residence in Carson.

Kemerling told deputies he had woken up to the two girls touching him inappropriately.

Law enforcement says Kemerling told deputies he got caught up in the moment and the acts lasted longer than they should have.

Kemerling is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition.

A judge set his bond at $250,000.

