Carrie Evans announces run for Minot City Council

Another candidate has officially filed to run for Minot City Council.

Carrie Evans announced Thursday she is running for one of the three open spots.

Evans grew up in Minot and attending Bishop Ryan and Minot State University

She moved all over the country working in the areas of domestic violence and human rights, but returned to Minot in 2017.

On her website, she offers takes on school construction, flood protection, the COVID-19 pandemic, taxes, diversity, and recycling.

The election is June 9.