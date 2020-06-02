Carpio day care provider arrested in child abuse investigation

Prosecutors filed criminal charges Tuesday against a day care provider in Carpio after an investigation revealed injuries to children, as well as several day care violations at the facility, according to the criminal affidavit.

Sarah Babinchak faces B-felony charges of child abuse and aggravated assault – victim under 12, as well as a C-felony charge of child neglect – parental care.

According to the affidavit, a five-month-old child suffered intracranial bleeds and a skull fracture, and another child told investigators they witnessed Babinchak throwing the child to the floor.

Physicians told investigators the child’s injuries could not have been caused by a fall or a drop, according to court records.

The affidavit indicates that at least three other children who had attended the day care suffered injuries, such as bruising, scratches, or a bloody nose.

According to the affidavit, two children said Babinchak “throws babies on the floor” during interviews with the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Court records indicate that during a search of the day care Dec. 13, investigators found a gun in the master bedroom that was not locked along with ammunition loose in a drawer.

The search also revealed razors in the bathroom and six power outlets uncovered, among other violations, according to the affidavit.

Babinchak has an initial appearance on the charges at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Your News Leader reached out to the Ward County State’s Attorney, who declined to comment on the case.