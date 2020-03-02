The Bismarck School Board is discussing a Career Academy innovation wavier.

The waiver would give BPS the flexibility to personalize student learning opportunities, elevate special projects and internships, and allow some high school students another pathway to graduation.

Students could essentially receive credit for their core classes like math and English through their career academy specialized courses.

For example, students in an electronics class could receive credit for some of the standards needed in their regular English and math classes.

Not only does the wavier offer flexibility but career Academy's Dale Hoerauf says it will help students realize how often they will use the core class skills in their future occupations.

Hoerauf said, "Math and English would be identified in those pathways, so students would be able to say this is why we got to learn this stuff, because we need it for my pathways that I am in."

If approved, the wavier would start as a pilot program.

"We would be looking at maybe 15 to possibly 20 students that would apply to do this and so we're looking at an application process. It might not be for everybody but it could be for anybody," said Hoerauf.

If the standards for the core classes are not met in the career classes then students would have the option to participate in seminars.

"We'll have an English teacher here. So, whatever that English teacher says, you know we weren't able to identify these English standards while you were in electronics class, so then we will have seminars or some there could be some different online learnings that cover those different standards," said Hoerauf

The board hopes to make a formal vote in April.

The district hopes to start the pilot program in the fall.