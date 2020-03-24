Captain Jack’s Liquor Store thriving during restaurant and bar closures

The months following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus have proved to be a trying time for many businesses.

However, one local business is thriving.

Last week, Gov. Doug Burgum ordered all dine-in restaurants and bars to shut their doors to the public.

The manager at Captain Jack's told me he thinks that's why business is booming.

Many folks have been instructed to stay home from work to self-quarantine. Manager Marvin Sitter says this has also been helpful in boosting liquor sales and drawing people in to the store.

"Some people like to have a bottle of wine with their meal, and they're just preparing themselves to. So, if they have to stay at home, then they've got something to pair with their meals and such," Sitter said.

Sitter says the staff has been taking precautions to keep themselves and their customers safe.

He says they've upped their sanitizing regimen and wipe down all carts, tills and anything else people touch on a regular basis.

When it comes to the CDC's recommendation of limiting public gatherings to 10 or less people, Sitter says customers are typically spread out throughout the store far enough to remain safe and healthy.

Sitter says he considers Captain Jack's an essential business and will remain open until ordered to close.

