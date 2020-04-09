Capitol sign almost complete

The Capitol sign has almost finished receiving an upgrade.

The old sign that was replaced had been on the south Capitol mall area since the 1960s and was showing signs of erosion and discoloration.

"This is a fantastic enhancement to the grand Capitol mall area," Facility Management Director John Boyle said. "The new sign is larger. It is composed of granite and limestone, and it will be well-lit at night."

The south Capitol sign replacement project began back in September and will be complete once landscaping is installed early this summer.

