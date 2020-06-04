Candidate for state superintendent calls for school prayer

The state superintendent race may be non-partisan, but it is political. The two challengers say there should be more local control.

Charles Tuttle is no stranger to running for office; running for the U.S. House of Representatives as an Independent candidate in 2018.

His focus is on proficiency rates.

However, he believes schools should have more freedom in teaching religion in the classrooms. Even allowing a moment of silence in schools for prayer.

"I believe that we are a Judeo-Christian society, and all our laws were founded on a common law. So I believe that everyone has freedoms in this country because of our Judeo-Christian background. The religious liberties that we should all be allowed to express,” Tuttle said.

Brandt Dick is the Superintendent for Underwood Schools. A former educator, principal, and coach. He's siding himself as the candidate for rural schools. He says he's experiencing what many other around the state are: a shrinking school district and struggling to keep qualified teachers. He's proposing a loan forgiveness program that would have school districts pay off student loan debt for new teachers.

"Decisions are best made locally, because that's the way it should be. So, if ever I'm given an opportunity for a statewide decision or local decision, I'm gonna default to local decision. That's where the best decisions are made,” Dick said.

The incumbent State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is seeking her third term as State Superintendent. In the recent months, she's been at the center of the statewide school closures, more than $40 million in emergency federal aid dispersed to the 175 school districts, and the deployment of distance education to help schools end on-time.

"I think at a time that we've been experiencing and a time that we are going into, it's extremely important for the future of our state, for the future of the children in our state, the student's in our state that experienced strong leadership is at the helm,” Baesler said.

Baelser was arrested in March for driving under the influence. She calls it a horrible mistake and has since apologized and undergone treatment.

Of the three candidates, two of them will move on to the November ballot. But, due to party conventions being cancelled in April, none of the three candidates have been endorsed by the major parties.

But with thousands of mail-in ballots already cast, the race may have already been decided.

