Can COVID-19 be spread by insects?

With summer fast approaching and mosquitoes being a carrier for viruses like West Nile and Zika that have been transmitted to humans, can they contract and spread COVID-19?

According to NDSU Entomologist Patrick Beauzay, the answer is “no,” mosquitoes cannot contract and spread COVID-19.

Beauzay also says other insects and arthropods can't spread the virus either.

Beauzay said, “There is no evidence that suggest that SARS COVE TWO can be transmitted by other insects or arthropods."

With an increase in flooding this year Beauzay says we could see an increase in the Mosquito population over the summer.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health there were 69 human cases of the West Nile Virus in 2018.

