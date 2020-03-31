Camp of the Cross “Family Fun Challenge” brings joy during coronavirus pandemic

Normally, this time of year, the folks at Camp of the Cross Ministries would be getting ready for a busy summer of campers. But, the camp is shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff hopes to be open for summer camps, but in the meantime, they've found a way to have a little fun on social media.

Camp of the Cross has been Taylor Helgeson's happy place for more than a decade.

“I was a camper for nine years and summer staff for two years. Now I work there full time,” she says.

Her full-time job is program manager.

“I'm in charge of all programs for kids and adults throughout the year,” Helgeson explains.

The past few weeks have been the most challenging of her career. Helgeson wanted to find a way to keep Camp of the Cross alive in people's minds.. and hearts. So, she created a Camp of the Cross “Family Fun Challenge” on social media. Each day, she posts a new challenge on the camp's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Challenges have included sing your favorite camp song, draw your favorite place at camp and build a blanket fort and camp out in your living room.

“I think it's cool to see how much camp has impacted other people. And the challenges are motivating for people to get out and do something that makes their heart feel warm,” Helgeson says.

A heartwarming way to bring a little joy to the Camp of the Cross family and beyond.

Helgeson posts a new challenge every day. You can find the challenges on their social media pages, and if you take part, share a photo or video with the hashtag #campofthecrossfamily.