Calving season underway, while fall harvest finally comes to an end

Every calving season brings challenges, and 2020 is no exception.

It’s been a busy week at the Coleman ranch.

“We’ll be calving until end of May. We’ve got a long road ahead of us,” said Clint Coleman.

They’ve had about 100 calves so far. They’ll have 600 when it’s all said and done.

“The weather is getting better so that’s making it a little easier,” said Cooper Coleman.

A few miles away the Colemans are also harvesting corn.

“We are able to get most of it. We’re getting it all and it’s in pretty good quality yet,” said Curt Coleman.

This is the final 145 acres of corn left standing. It should have been done months ago. Corn harvest usually wraps up by Thanksgiving. This year, they didn’t even get started until January.

“It’s stressful, because when it’s out there that’s all you think about,” said Curt.

But the Colemans are happy to get in the field now and harvest this final bit of the 2019 crop. And once they park the combines, they’ll start thinking about planting the 2020 crop. That could start as soon as April 15.

Curt says if the weather cooperates, it’s entirely possible they could be planting next week. He adds while it’s normal to be planting and calving at the same time, this is the first time they’ve been harvesting this late in the spring.