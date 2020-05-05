COVID testing backlog not impacting Trinity Health testing

Health officials addressed the backlog of testing kits in the state at Tuesday’s joint press conference in Minot.

Trinity Health Vice President, Randy Schwan assured the public that it will not impact patients being tested daily by Trinity.

“The backlog at the state with test kits do not affect folks who wish to be tested at the drive up clinic at Trinity Health. We have test kits available in our supply,” said Schwan.

Schwan said if anyone is feeling COVID-19 symptoms to schedule an appointment by calling the hotline.