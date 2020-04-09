COVID-related or COVID-caused?

With reports coming out of states having inconsistencies when reporting deaths related to COVID-19, there are questions as to how North Dakota is counting deaths as well. It basically boils down to: did someone die of the coronavirus or die with the coronavirus? State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said that they are aware of these reports and are looking into it.

"Is it truly related to COVID? Or is it COVID-related? So we are doing education and looking at the science around that. There are individuals that have passed away and do get tested for COVID and we are resulting those as well and trying to understand what exactly is happening with these fatalities,” Tufte said.

Counting deaths is going to affect the models of projecting where this virus goes. And with the national peak day, at least according to the IHME model, being Sat., April 11, Governor Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said that really we should just ignore the IHME model, showing inaccuracies in the data on the North Dakota side. He said that he likes a model, clarifying that, but he doesn't like the data; citing that the model predicts seven deaths for Friday, according to the IHME model and he said that he is justifying keeping the state open off of data driven decisions.

"On the way back up again, we're going to have to think about how do we open things up slowly, so we don't end up creating an un-forecasted spike because suddenly we're quote, 'back to normal.' Like I said, we won't have back to normal, we'll have back to the new normal,” Burgum said.

Well the governor says that he's working on a model; a lot of that involves collecting new variables and new data that other states may not have. And that involves the state's increased capacity in contact tracing, which the governor said they open training more than 250 people in North Dakota alone to study that and seeing where the spread is going.

