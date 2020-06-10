'COVID fatigue' impacting decisions on whether to wear masks in Minot area

As we enter week 13 of the COVID -19 pandemic, public response to health and safety guidelines put in place is beginning to change.

"That person's wearing a mask because for them, there Is additional risk in their life, this is not a disease that spreads risk equally," said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., during a press conference.

Burgum made national headlines a few weeks after speaking in defense of those who continue choose to wear masks while out in public.

While CDC preventative measures are still being recommended across the country, more people are choosing not to wear masks.

In a poll conducted on social media by Your News Leader, viewers in the Minot and surrounding areas were able provide input on their daily practices.

A majority of poll takers say they aren't wearing a mask while going out, with varying opinions. Some comments said they're making a choice not to, meanwhile others said they wear a mask to access certain buildings or go to work.

Health leaders say that at this point members of the public may be experiencing COVID-19 fatigue. It's a term used to describe how people may ease up on preventative measures the longer this pandemic goes on.

While new cases in the area remain relatively low, the director of nursing at First District Health, Roxanne Vendsel, credits the slow spread of the virus to preventative measures being taken.

"People are getting a little tired of all the restrictions, and they tend to start to loosen some of their own precautions. I think over all the whole First District Health Unit area that we serve has done an incredible job of maintaining those guidelines and that's why we also see those low numbers,” said Vendsel.

Keeping the community healthy by encouraging healthy habits.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, more than 2,900 positive cases have surfaced in the state with more than 2,400 people recovering.

