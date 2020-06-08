COVID-19 training offered for North Dakota education workers

Two North Dakota organizations started making plans to prepare teachers with COVID-19 training.

The North Dakota Safety Council and EAPC Architects Engineers teamed up to teach education workers including cafeteria staff, bus drivers and superintendents and teachers the latest COVID-19 guidelines for schools.

They will go over everything from transportation to school, to new lunch and restroom regulations.

The sessions will be taught online using a virtual reality of a school created by the EAPCA on June 16, June 30, July 22, and July 29, from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are taking that information that has already been bought together by the state and putting it in a format, then answering specific questions for all of these schools that they really feel confident that that they have a plan for moving forward in the fall,” said Don Moseman, Master Instructor with North Dakota Safety Council.

Nearly 300 education workers employed by colleges, public and private schools have registered.

To register for the free sessions visit the North Dakota Safety Council website.

