COVID-19 tests in high demand at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health

Another free COVID-19 testing site was open Monday.

And the tests seem to be in high demand.

Testing was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health parking lot. There were 150 COVID-19 test kits on hand, but just 15 minutes in, nearly half of those tests were gone.

With both drive-up and walk-up lines getting longer, State Health Department workers delivered 100 more, but it still wasn't enough.

Public health leaders said they didn't expect such a large turnout after more than 1,400 people were tested at the state capitol on Wednesday.

Even though they had to turn some people away Monday, they hope people will keep showing up in the future.

"You can be negative today, and positive tomorrow. So depending upon if you're out in the public and exposing yourself it's always good to come through and get tested if you've been out in the public and around others. And I think people are recognizing that and they want to be able to protect those around them,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch.

Moch says they'll continue serving the community with free testing events and plan on doubling the number of tests Tuesday.

If you want a free COVID-19 test, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will continue testing every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

