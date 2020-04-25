COVID-19 testing sites across First District Health Unit counties

First District Health Unit wants to remind the public of the different testing locations across its seven-county reach and the proper protocol for if you think you need to be tested.

First District serves residents in Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, McLean, Renville, Sheridan, and Ward Counties.

The public is advised to call their provider first, rather than showing up.

Those in the Minot area without a regular provider can reach out to Trinity Health at 857-5000.

